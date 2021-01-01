The Urban Port Brown and Black Metal Framed Mango Wood End Table with Drawer and Open Base

Perfectly wedged between living room furniture or filling the corner wall space, this clean lined end table is designed with precision. Bringing the transitional style, its black metal framing contrasts crisply with the brown finish mango wood in order to pair well with decor styles. This end table is accented with rivet details at its corners and feature one small drawer with metal knob handle that providing easy opening along with an open bottom shelve for hiding and displaying purpose. Its sturdy construction can easily handle a weight of about 50 lbs. Color: Brown and Black.