From oriental rug of houston
Oriental Rug Of Houston 8'4''X11'5'' Hand Knotted Wool 200 KPSI Sarouk Oriental Area Rug Rose, Navy Color
This is a beautiful Rose, Navy, Aqua Color Sarouk design Hand Knotted, Oriental 100% Wool Rug.Story Behind the Art Indo Sarouk rugs (made in India) are a specific rug style that favors the weaving and design techniques of the authentic Sarouk rugs from . The rugs retain the essence of the rugs and produce identical themes and patterns consisting of beautifully designed medallions, niches, trees and figural motifs and all-over floral motifs. It was during the Mughal rule in India that the rug industry reached its zenith and came on its own as an art form. Tight weaving, silk like wool, bright, deep color range and realistic motifs became the defining feature of Indian rugs. It is this combination of exquisitely detailed and painstaking craftsmanship and masterful interplay of design elements that has earned Indian rugs age-defying allure and patronship defying borders and time. Made by skilled craftsman, the rug is a beautiful symphony of bold motifs, stunning colors and consummate artisanship. This rug representing an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and the intricate craftsmanship is primed to add visual glamor and class to its surroundings. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed.