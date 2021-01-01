From isabelline

8'X9'7" Hand Knotted White Wash Peshawar Soft Velvety Wool With Floral Motifs Oriental Rug 6FCD3974289440A6A86239AE23093F0A

$1,579.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com