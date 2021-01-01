From kirkland's
Blue and Ivory Faded Parisian Area Rug, 8x10
Visually exciting, you’ll love this Blue and Ivory Faded Parisian Area Rug. Fashionable and fun, the blue and ivory hues will make your space stand out. Rug measures 8 ft. in length x 10 ft. in height Crafted of 100% polypropylene Power-loomed Features faded Parisian pattern Hues of blue and ivory Soil and stain resistant Rug pad not included Care: Vacuum regularly. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.