Benjara Gray and Brown Fabric Upholstered Wooden Side Chair with Nail head Trim Accents (Set of 2)

Create a versatile setting in your living space with this modern looking set of two side chairs. This set of side chairs is upholstered in gray fabric and bears a wooden framework. This set incorporates an armless design and a button tufted backrest with the nail head trim accent at outer back. These chairs feature a padded seat and backrest for the utmost comfort and incorporate wooden legs. The wooden construction gives this stunning set of side chairs the edge of strength, immense resistance and a robust structure. Color: Gray and Brown.