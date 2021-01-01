From suzy levian
Suzy Levian Brown and White Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Wavy Ring
It's a taste you can see. Rich brown cubic zirconia gemstones are prong-set across the wavy sterling silver band. Highlighting the 7-stone brown center stones, 2 rows of smaller pave-set white cubic zirconia gemstones accent the band following this curvy design. Each gemstone features a round cut that makes it shine brightly. The high-finish polish gives an extra brightness to make sure your ring really sparkles your look!This ring is designed by Suzy Levian with a message. By creating jewelry that is beautiful inside and out, Suzy Levian's message is revealed through a hidden stone set in the shank of this ring to empower women to discover their inner strength, power and beauty. This ring has a closed under-gallery for comfort fit with a two tone plating, highlighting Suzy Levian's SL logo. Jewelry Type: FineStone Shape: RoundJewelry Setting: ProngBand Width: 3-4 mmStone: Cubic ZirconiaRing Style: Fashion, Cocktail-Cluster, Bands, Anniversary, Five StoneJewelry Finish: High PolishMetal Color: White, Pink, Two-ToneMetal: Sterling SilverExact Color: BrownSize: 7, 6, 5, 9, 8 All weights and measurements are approximate and may vary slightly from the listed information. Treatment code CR (cubic zirconia). See Treatment Guide for further information.Click here for ring sizing guide