90" x 92" Navy Blue and White Contemporary Damask Queen Size Duvet Cover
The freshness that these exquisite duvets offer is unmatching. It provides enough protection to your comforter so that you can rest without having any tension of getting it ruined. With its elegant design and gorgeous Damask pattern, it posses a clean yet pleasing appearance. It is indeed a crisp addition to your room. . Product Features: Contemporary queen size fabric duvet cover. Intricate damask pattern that brings a touch of refinement to your interior space. Seamlessly blending with any decor, this accessory will be sure to enliven any bedroom. Easily removable with the zipper for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Comes with handcrafted details. Recommended for indoor use only. Care instructions: machine washable. Wash in cold water and let hang dry. Dimensions: 90" wide x 92" long. Material(s): fabric/polyester. Note: only cover is included, this product does not comes with a comforter