FirsTime & Co. Walnut Blakeley Modern Clock, 14 x 1.75 x 14 in

SIZE MATTERS - Our FirsTime & Co. Walnut Blakeley Modern Clock has a 14" height, 1.75" depth, and 14" length making it the perfect wall clock for any living, home or office spaceIT'S IN THE DETAILS - Our round FirsTime & Co. Walnut Blakeley Modern Clock has a stained brown finish and is made of pine woodFASHIONABLE AND FUNCTIONAL - This beautiful clock features a solid wood frame and an easy-to-read face that will make a statement in your living room, kitchen, office or any roomHANG IN THERE - This clock is designed to be hung on the wall and includes 1 keyhole on the back for easy installation. Hanging hardware is not included. It requires 1 AA battery for operation, not includedMODERN STYLE - Whether moving into a new home or looking for a gift, make an accent statement in any room with a stylish and decorative modern and farmhouse piece from FirsTime & Co.