FirsTime & Co. Gold Riverland Wine Rack, 31.5 x 4.75 x 31.5 in

Advertisement
SIZE MATTERS - Our FirsTime & Co. Gold Riverland Wine Rack has a 31.5" diameter and a 4.75" width, making it the perfect sized rack to store your wine bottles in styleIT'S IN THE DETAILS - Our round FirsTime & Co. Gold Riverland Wine Rack has a gold finish and is made of ironFASHIONABLE AND FUNCTIONAL - This beautiful wine rack features 5 racks to hold wine bottles and an industrial-inspired round silhouette. This chic metal contemporary wine storage solution is perfect for the dining room, a home bar, or even in the bathroom to hold rolled towelsHANG IN THERE - This shelf is designed to be hung on the wall and includes 2 keyholes on the back for easy installation. Hanging hardware is not included. There is no assembly requiredFARMHOUSE STYLE - Whether moving into a new home or looking for a gift, make an accent statement in any room with a stylish and decorative farmhouse and industrial piece from FirsTime & Co.