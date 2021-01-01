From firstime

FirsTime & Co.® Walnut Garrison Wall Clock, American Crafted, Walnut Wood, 16 x 2 x 16 in, (50068)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nothing ties a room together better than a great clock, and the one you choose to place in your home should reflect your personality and style. We hear you. Our FirsTime & Co.® Walnut Garrison Wall Clock will bring a timeless and classic appeal to any home or office. Crafted of solid wood with a walnut wood finish, this elegant timepiece has a 16” diameter with black hands and numerals, making it a small, stylish piece. For fans of silent clocks, this wall clock features our Whisper Technology™ to ensure there’s no audible ticking sound. Finding the right clock to suit your style has never been easier thanks to our wide range of FirsTime & Co.® timekeeping solutions.

