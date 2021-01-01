FirsTime & Co.® White Josephine Slat Wood Farmhouse Clock, Aged White, 22.5 in

Advertisement
Nothing ties a room together better than a great clock, and the one you choose to place in your home should reflect your personality and style. We hear you. Add a dash of farmhouse living to any room with our FirsTime & Co.® White Josephine Slat Wood Farmhouse Wall Clock. This rustic style clock features faux galvanized raised numbers which contrast beautifully against the white wood finish, allowing the time to be easily read. Additionally available in brown and gray, its oversized 22.5” shiplap design creates an attractive centerpiece, perfect for any living space. Finding the right clock to suit your style has never been easier thanks to our wide range of FirsTime & Co.® timekeeping solutions.