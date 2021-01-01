From firstime
FirsTime Gray Anita Modern Ottoman, 18 x 18 x 19.25 in
SIZE MATTERS - Our FirsTime Gray Anita Modern Ottoman has a 19.25" height, 18" Width, and 18" length making it the perfect sized ottoman for any home or office living spaceIT'S IN THE DETAILS - Our round FirsTime Gray Anita Modern Ottoman is made of chrome metal and upholstered with gray faux leatherFASHIONABLE AND FUNCTIONAL - This beautiful ottoman features a contemporary metal base with a modern silhouette and a sleek seat with a tufted center, adding comfort and style near your favorite chair or sofaMORE THAN IT SEEMS - This ottoman functions as an extra seat, a footstool, or a decorative piece. It can support a maximum weight of 250 lbs. Minimal assembly required with step-by-step instructions includedGLAM STYLE - Whether moving into a new home or looking for a gift, make an accent statement in any room with a stylish and decorative glam and the modern piece from FirsTime