Nothing ties a room together better than a great clock, and the one you choose to place in your home should reflect your personality and style. We hear you. Create an urban loft vibe in your decor with the FirsTime and Co.® Liam Industrial Square Wall Clock. This rugged timepiece features mixed materials with its rich metal accents and rustic frame. The embossed numbers and edgy square shape will add industrial appeal to any room. Finding the right clock to suit your style has never been easier thanks to our wide range of FirsTime and Co.® timekeeping solutions. FirsTime FirsTime and Co Analog Square Wall Clock in Gray | 31089