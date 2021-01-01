The Urban Port Beige and Chrome High Back Ergonomic Executive Leatherette Office Swivel Chair with Casters

Revamp your study and office space by bringing in this coveted contemporary Executive style Office Chair and ensure ultimate seating experience whilst working. Incorporated with a padded seat and cushioned backrest, this piece of furniture is equipped with 360° swivel and gas lift adjustable height mechanism. Constructed from the combination of plywood and metal, it is upholstered with beige color faux leather. Supported on 5-star legs with casters for mobility, it will be a perfect addition to your place and at the same time will also enhance the overall aesthetics of your place. It also comes with a seat height adjustability feature so that you can adjust the height of the seat according to your height and sit comfortably. Color: Beige and Chrome.