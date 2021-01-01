From unique loom
3.25' Blue and Gray Checkered Round Area Throw Rug
From the Autumn Collection, the earthy tones fused with the rustic appeal create a serene setting, ideal for a myriad of home decors out there! Power-loomed, the rug is not only easy on the eyes but also incredibly functional as well. Comfy, the pile is soft underfoot! The dynamically-hued grids are perfect for laying furniture and lining up your space, too!Product Features:Color(s): blue, gray, charcoal and light blueMachine madeMedium pileBacking: yesGeometric checkered round area throw rugRecommended for indoor use onlyEasy to clean, stain resistant and does not shedUse rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyMade in EgyptCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuumingUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 3.25' diameterPile height: 0.33"Material(s): polypropyleneBacking: jute