From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Red White and Brew Black (2' X 3' 4") Accent Rug
Advertisement
FESTIVE DESIGN: This trendsetting 4th of July summer inspired area rug with a bold color palette instantly adds fun and festive flair to any area. DURABLE MATERIALS: Made from 100% recycled polyester with a non-skid latex backing, this area rug offers superior strength stain resistance and fade-resistant color clarity while also maintaining super soft feel, fixed shape, and precise placement. A great choice for high-traffic areas and households with kids and pets. LOW PILE: The low profile 0.40” pile height offers ideal functionality for busy areas and is perfect for the kitchen, laundry room, bar spaces, common areas, hallways, game rooms, entryways, and will not obstruct doorways. EASY CARE AND CLEAN: The easy-to-clean surface keeps this area rug attractive for years to come. Simply vacuum regularly, spot clean with a solution of mild detergent and water, or machine wash in cold water and line dry or tumble dry on low setting. MADE IN THE USA: As the world’s largest area rug manufacturer, Mohawk products offer a 1 Year Limited Manufacturing Defects Warranty and are proudly made in America of US and imported materials.