From northlight
3.5" Red and White Barn House with Silo Silver Plated Christmas Ornament
Advertisement
Add this farmhouse to your Christmas tree this holiday season. This white-trimmed bright red barn boasts decorated garland and wreath accents with a large silver silo on the side plus a sparkling coat of snow for stunning seasonal beauty. Perfect for those country loving family members on your Christmas list. Product Features: Traditional country barn Christmas ornament The barn is red and white with glitter accents and silver plated Features a wreath and decorated garland There is a silo attached to the side of the barn Emblished with white glittered snow Loop hole on top of the ornament for easy placement Fully dimensional ornament For adult use only not a toy Recommened for indoor use only Dimensions: 3.5"H x 2.75"W x .25"D Materials: enamel/glitter