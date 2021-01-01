From kirkland's
Blue and Gray Abstract Diamond Area Rug, 6x9
Add a bold flair to your space with this Blue and Gray Abstract Diamond Area Rug. Your floors will never be boring with its vintage style and pops of color! Rug measures 6 ft. 7 in. in length x 9 ft. 2 in. in height Crafted of polyester Power loomed construction Abstract diamond pattern Hues of blue, gray, and white Rug pad not included Care: Clean with a vacuum without a beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than a back and forth motion. Professional cleaning recommended. Blot spills immediately with a clean sponge or cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.