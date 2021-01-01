Mainstays Grey & Teal 6 pc Bed in a Bag Bedding Set with Sheet Set, Twin/Twin XL

Advertisement
Mainstays Grey & Teal Bed in Bag Bedding Set Available in Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen, or King SizeTwin/Twin XL Set Includes: comforter (66" x 90"), one standard sham (20" x 26"), one flat sheet (66" x 96"), one fitted sheet (39" x 80" + 12"), one pillowcase (20" x 26"), and one decorative pillow (12" x 16") Full Set Includes: one comforter (76" x 90"), two standard shams (20" x 26"), one flat sheet (81" x 96"), one fitted sheet (54" x 75" + 12"), two pillowcases (20" x 26"), and one decorative pillow (12" x 16") Queen Set Includes: one comforter (86" x 90"), two standard shams (20" x 26"), one flat sheet (90" x 102"), one fitted sheet (60" x 80" + 12"), two pillowcases (20" x 26"), and one decorative pillow (12" x 16") King Set Includes: one comforter (90" x 102"), two king shams (20" x 36"), one flat Sheet (108" x 102"), one fitted sheet (78" x 80" + 12"), two king pillowcases (20" x 36"), one decorative pillow (12x16") Materials: Comforter/Sham: Printed 85gsm Brushed Microfiber Front, Solid 75gsm Brushed Microfiber Back, 100% Polyester 5oz 6D Fill, Knife Edge Channel Quilting Sheet Set: Printed 85gsm Brushed Microfiber Dec Pillow: Printed 85gsm Microfiber with Embellishment, 8oz of 6DPF Poly Fill