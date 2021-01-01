Ancient Roman Legion - Legio IV Macedonica - SPQR Aquila Premium T-Shirt

Legio IV Macedonica, "Macedonian Fourth Legion", was a legion of the Imperial Roman army. The legion was founded in 48 BC by Gaius Julius Caesar with Italian legionaries. After the battles of Dyrrhachium and Pharsalus the legion was settled in Macedonia. Ancient Roman legion eagle standard - i.e Aquila - SPQR design great for ancient Roman military history lovers, legionary reenactors, and all who admire the classical Roman civilization and the military strength of Roman legions. Roma Invicta! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.