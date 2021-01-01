Motivational Ancient Greek Philosophy Quotes Ancient Greek Philosophy - Pericles Quote - Athenian History Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Ancient Greek philosophy is one of the foundations of western civilization. If you love classical philosophy and ancient Greek history, famous Greek philosophers such as Socrates, Plato and Aristotle, then this ancient Greek philosophy quote is for you. Love ancient Greece? Classical Greek philosophy? This ancient Greek philosophy quote design is for you. The Athenian strategos Pericles was a champion of Athenian and Ancient Greek democracy and led Athens against Sparta in the Peloponnesian War. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only