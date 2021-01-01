Anayanci Contemporary Glam And Luxe Grey Velvet Fabric Upholstered And Gold Finished Metal 2-Piece Dining Chair Set

Give your dining room a luxurious makeover with the stunning Anayanci dining chair. Made in China, this chair is comprised of a strong metal and wood frame padded with plush foam and upholstered in luscious velvet fabric. Angular stitching creates a geometric display that highlights the rich hues of the velvet. Requiring assembly, the Anayanci utilizes angled, gold finished metal legs for stable support that exudes modern glamour. With a sleek outline that radiates modern opulence, the Anayanci dining chair transforms every meal into a lavish occasion. Dimensions: 37.20" High x 20.10" Wide x 24.80" Deep; Seating Area Dimensions: 19.90" High x 15.90" Wide x 16.70" Deep; Arm: 23.00" High; Legs: 17.50" High; Back: 17.30" High; Upholstery Color: Green