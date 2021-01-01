From icebreaker
Icebreaker Anatomica Cool-Lite Boxers
Sure your bumper sticker says you'd rather be hiking or skiing or trail running or mountain biking or whatever amazing wildlife adventure is your cup of tea. Nobody can blame you for not wanting to spend your day stuck inside, but that's just life. So, instead of pigeon holing your undergarment selection, get the Icebreaker boxer that's ready to go from the office to the outdoors without missing a beat. Stretch fabric blend provides a contoured fit. Ultrasoft and ultralight Superfine 150 Merino wool naturally repels odor, transports moisture away from your skin, and dries quickly. Contoured pouch with functional fly. Satin-finished woven label at back waistband. Jacquard-woven logo finishes the comfortable elastic waist. 50% Merino wool, 33% nylon, 12% lyocell, 5% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 11 in Inseam: 4 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 20 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.