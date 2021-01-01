Update your bedroom with this soft and attractive eight-piece comforter set. The polyester filling gives just the right fluffiness to this comforter set while the bar tacking details give a more formal finished look. This set includes embroidery-detailed euro shams, decorative pillows, pillow shams, and a tailored bed skirt, not to mention an oversized, overfilled comforter wrapped in 100-percent polyester. Amrapur Overseas Anastacia comforter set Multi Multi Reversible King Comforter (Blend with Polyester Fill) | 38EMBCFB-APL-KG