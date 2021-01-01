Anarasia Nightstand White - Signature Design by Ashley

This nightstand's crisp cottage white gives traditional Louis Philippe profiling a delightful style awakening. The look is timeless. The feel? Right at home. Two smooth-gliding drawers with antiqued bail pulls beautifully accommodate. Louis Philippe styling. Replicated white paint. Shapely top mouldings on the case pieces. Antiqued pewter color metal hardware complementing the Louis style. Side roller glide drawer system for smooth operating drawers. Signature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.