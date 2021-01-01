From signature design by ashley
Anarasia White Dresser
Advertisement
Dresser onlyMade of engineered wood6 smooth-gliding drawersAged pewter-tone hardwareIncludes tipover restraint device Louis Philippe styling. Replicated white paint. Shapely top mouldings on the case pieces. Antiqued pewter color metal hardware complementing the Louis style. Side roller glide drawer system for smooth operating drawers. Curvaceous footboard panel caped with an elegant sleigh rail. Headboards can attach to a bolt-on metal bed frame B100-21 (twin and full), B100-31 (queen), or B100-66 (king)..This dresser's crisp cottage white gives traditional Louis Philippe profiling a delightful style awakening. The look is timeless. The feel? Right at home. Six smooth-gliding drawers with antiqued bail pulls beautifully accommodate.