From driade
Anapo Coffee Table, Wood by Driade (8772120)
Consisting of a wood finished table top and a minimal, geometric focused base, the Anapo Coffee Table, Wood balances form and function within one timeless design. Capable of matching with a variety of modern lounging arrangements, the modern coffee table's simple silhouette makes it an easy match for an elevated situation. Available in multiple sizes, easily find the right occasional table that complements the space best. Eclectic, collaborative, resourceful. Driade designs are a fusion of furniture and art and a labor of love shared among many contemporary designers with the mission to represent the true sense of the modern era. Driade is an aesthetic workshop that has collaborated with designers and facilitated innovative research and trends from the very start. The brand proposes a philosophy of home-living based on the conviction that eclecticism, cultural collage, curiosity and surprise represent the true sense the modern era. Through the years Driade has produced furniture and objects to suit every functional need, aesthetic aspiration, and lifestyle requirement. Today, the Driade catalog is composed of a wide variety of furnishings, accessories, equipment, and objects of art intended for daily use.