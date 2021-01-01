From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Analog Round Wall Modern Clock in White | 92287
Time is a universal constant which you do not have control of. However, this vintage style white and gold round metal wall clock can bring time to a standstill when you admire it in your beautiful traditional inspired home. This unique piece features a round design with a slim and elegant gold finish metal border frame. The hour and minute hands are in a black finish together with the hour and minute markers. The hour markers only show 3, 6, 9, and 12 in Arabic numerals while the rest are in line bars. This elegant clock would definitely make an excellent focal point for your walls paired with some accent tables, and other decors of the same genre in your traditional inspired living space. 1 AA battery required (not included). This item ships in one carton. Features Arabic numerals for 12, 3, 6, 9 markers with minutes. The clock mechanism runs silent. Metal secure loop backing for easy hang. Suitable for indoor use only. Contemporary design.