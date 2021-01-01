From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Analog Novelty Wall Vintage Clock | 52526
These vintage style metal desk clocks will add a kick in to your existing home dé£¯r by adding them as centerpieces, supplementary dé£¯r, or as time telling dé£¯r in your bedroom or study. Adds vintage character to any desk, shelf, or table. Improve your management skills and keep a clock close by with this petite and charming piece. Squared shaped with distressed solid pattern. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Requires 1 AA batteries. Not Included. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Clock face features Roman Numerals. The clock mechanism runs silent. Improve your management skills and keep a clock close by with this petite and charming piece. Suitable for indoor use only. This set includes 3 clock. "Antiquities" is printed on the clock faces. Vintage inspired.