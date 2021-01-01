From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Analog Novelty Tabletop Farmhouse Clock in White | 90788
This round white hanging metal table clock with a pole stand gives a vintage vibe to your retro-themed home. This clock is made with a round metal frame connected to a single hook, hanging from a pole with a flat base stand. Its pendant is inspired by the Kensington station wall clock featuring a glossy ivory white finish. Placed as standalone or accent dé£¯r on your office, console, or side table, this retro table clock is a classic addition to your rustic, shabby chic or any traditional-styled home space. Requires 1 AA battery, not included. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Arabic numbers and hash marks on a white clock face. The clock mechanism runs silent. Suitable for indoor use only. Displays \"Kensington Station\" and \"London 1879\" typographies. Farmhouse-themed style. Grayson Lane Analog Novelty Tabletop Farmhouse Clock in White | 90788