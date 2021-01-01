From red barrel studio
Analleli Wood Elevated Planter with Trellis
The raw material of this planter with trellis is natural fir, which is solid. The wood has a clear texture and does not crack easily. The whole frame is durable when used outdoors. The feature which is no fear of sun and rain can extend the service life. This planter has a built-in grid to provide space for climbing plants. In addition, the lattice can cover not only climbing plants, but also hanger plants. Our outdoor flower stand has a large flower box that can hold a large number of plants and flowers. You can put soil into this planter and grow your favorite flowers or vegetables. In addition, many hanging flowers and climbing plants can be hung on the lattice. This can be easily installed in a short time by yourself or with your family.