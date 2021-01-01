Create a flower garden oasis in your bedroom with the unique look of the Anais comforter set from Chic Home. This reversible comforter features a watercolor floral theme in a palette of subdued blues and purples on the face with a geometric white on purple pattern on the reverse. Complete the contemporary floral theme with the included deco pillows and design coordinated floral shams or mix and match with your own pieces for a distinct look. Chic Home Design Anais 5-Piece Multi Color King Comforter Set Cotton | BCS16713-LW