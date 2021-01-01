Anahit Upholstered Platform Bed

A true dream come true, this luxurious upholstered bed is a statement-maker in every way. Worthy of being the focal point of the bedroom, it creates a high-end look with classic design elements that will always be in style. Tailored in an exquisite fabric cover, it features a matching footboard and side rails distinguished by superior construction features and upscale design details. Its plush layers of padding and touchably soft fabric ensure you are comfortably supported as you lounge in bed or enjoy a favorite book or movie. Color: Gray, Size: Queen