Amyris Lift Top Extendable 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage

Add beautiful style and unique design to your living room with this lift-top coffee table. This coffee table offers a spacious top surface that lifts up and forwards to create a versatile spot that is ideal for working from home, surfing the web, or enjoying a yummy dinner all from the comfort of your own couch. Beneath the top is a hidden storage area that is perfect for stowing away items like spare blankets, board games, and other miscellaneous around-home items. This coffee table with lift top also features open shelves for additional storage and display. Color: White