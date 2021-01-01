Amy Sia Monochrome Duvet Cover Set
Description
Features:Product Type: Duvet CoverSet/Single: Set (matching pieces included)Color: GrayPattern: AbstractMaterial: Microfiber / PolyesterMaterial Composition: 100% PolyesterCotton Quality: Thread Count: Comforter Included: Duvet Cover Included: YesDuvet Corner Ties: Duvet or Comforter Material: Polyester / MicrofiberDuvet or Comforter Color: GrayDuvet Insert Included: NoFill Material: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Included: Throw Blanket Included: NoThrow Blanket/Coverlet Material: Throw Blanket Color: Hand Woven Throw Blanket/Coverlet: Pillow Shams Included: NoSham Type: Sham Material: Sham Color: Number of Pillow Shams Included: Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: NoThrow/Decorative Pillow Type: Throw/Decorative Pillow Material: Throw/Decorative Pillow Color: Number of Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: Throw/Decorative Pillow Shape: Throw/Decorative Pillow Closure: Removable Throw/Decorative Pillow Cover: Pillowcases Included: Number of Pillowcases Included: Pillowcase Material: Pillowcase Color: Sheets Included: NoSheet Type Included: Sheet Material: Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: Number of Sheets Included: Brushed Sheets: Maximum Mattress Thickness Accommodated: Sheets Included Thread Count: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Material: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Color: Gender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Cleaning Method: Machine washableLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWarmth Level: Edges: Fabric Type/Texture: Construction: Stitching: Hand Quilted: Fill Weight (oz): Fill Power: Life Stage: AdultPieces Included: Kid's Subject: No SubjectNumber of Pieces Included: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Dimensions:Sheets: NoFitted Sheet Width - Side to Side: Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Fitted Sheet Pocket Depth: Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side: Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Duvet Cover/Comforter: YesDuvet Cover/Comforter Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 104Duvet Cover/Comforter Length - Head to Toe (Size: King, Queen, Twin XL): 88Duvet Cover/Comforter Width - Side to Side (Size: Twin XL): 68Duvet Cover/Comforter Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 88Duvet Cover/Comforter Weight: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Length - Head to Toe: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Width - Side to Side: Sham: Sham Width - Top to Bottom: Sham Length - Side to Side: Sham: NoSham Width - Top to Bottom: Sham Length - Side to Side: Throw Blanket: NoThrow Blanket Width - Side to Side: Throw Blanket Length - Head to Toe: Accent Pillow: NoAccent Pillow Width - Top to Bottom: Accent Pillow Length - Side to Side: Accent Pillow Thickness - Front to Back: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Width - Side to Side: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Length - Head to Toe: Dust Ruffle/ Bed Skirt Drop Length: Overall Product Weight: 5Assembly:Warranty: Size: Twin XL