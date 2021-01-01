From new classic furniture
New Classic Furniture Amy Farmhouse Kitchen Counter Island Dining Table for 4 with Storage Shelf & USB Chargers, Cherry
Quality Dining Room Set: New Classic Furniture 60” Counter Pub Table with Storage Shelf and 4 Chairs crafted from Mindi Veneers and Solid Rubber Wood. Rectangular Counter Table: Kitchen Table has 3-Tiered Bookcase for Cookbooks, School Supplies, Dishware or Decorative Storage, 4 Counter Chairs included - Weight Limit 250lbs Per Chair Versatile Dining: Counter Table and 4 Chairs in Contemporary Gray Fnish. Use at a Kitchen Table Set, Game Table, Office Desk, Work Space or Dining Room Set Functional Counter Table Set: The included bookshelf features UL Listed Electrical Outlet and two USB Charging Ports, making this a perfect work and study space. The Dining Table can also be assembled and used without the bookshelf. 4 Counter Height Chairs: Upholstered Counter Stools constructed of Solid Wood with Padded Seats and Backs in Coordinating Light Gray Polyester Fabric. Product Dimensions: - Counter Table: 60" L x 30" W x 36.25" H - Storage Shelf: 24" L x 6.5" W x 9.25" H - Counter Chair: 18" L x 19.5" W x 41" H Dining Room Furniture: Available in Modern Smokey Gray, Traditional Cherry and Farmhouse Creamy Bisque and Brown Two Tone Finishes Variety of Finishes and Styles: The Amy Dining Collection offers 4 Person Dining Sets, available in Kitchen Counter Height, Dining Height, Round Dining Sets, and Rectangle Dining Sets Easy Assembly: Assembly Instructions Listed Below in Product Details or watch our assembly video. The New Classic Standard: Quality Construction, Stylish Design and Value Pricing combine to create beautiful, long-lasting furniture for any room in your home