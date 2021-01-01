New Classic Furniture Amy 5-Piece Dining Set with 1 Table and 4 Chairs, Cherry

DINING ROOM SET: Dining Set Expertly Constructed Table and Chairs Made From Mindi, Rubber Wood Solids and Veneers for High-Quality Long-Lasting Dining Room Furniture CONTEMPORARY MODERN: Dinette Sets 5 Piece Has Warm Cherry Finish Versatile with Any Home Décor Style as the Perfect Kitchen Table Set LUXURY DINING TABLE: Kitchen Table Boasts Reverse Diamond Match Veneer Top with Matching Padded Dining Room Chairs - Weight Limit 250lbs Per Chair COUNTER HEIGHT DINING TABLE: Available in Two Options Standard Height and Counter Height Table and Chairs COUNTER HEIGHT DIMENSIONS: Table: 42.25"L x 42.25"W x 36.25"H; Chairs: 18.5"L x 19.25"W x 40.25"H