Amulet Courage and Wise Wolf Head Spiritual Powers Black Onyx Gemstone Pendant on Leather Cord Necklace

Absolutely Unique and Lucky Courage and Wise Wolf Head Amulet. It is Exclusive Design and made with Love and Care. This Pendant holds Very Cute Pewter Wolf Courage and Wise Wolf Head and made from Genuine and Natural Black Onyx Gemstone. Black Onyx Gemstone stands for Spiritual Powers. Comes with High Quality 18" Black Leather Cord Necklace. This Amulet will Bring Positive Energy Powers due to its Unique Symbols and Natural Qualities. Look Stunning and Unique with your Own Wolf Dreamcatcher Amulet. WOLF is Symbol of PROTECTION, Strength, Will Power, Courage and Longevity. GOOD LUCK and SPIRITUAL POWERS of BLACK ONYX GEMSTONE: With its Powers Effective in all Chakras, Onyx is a Very Spiritual stone. Its primary function for spiritualists is as a grounding stone that strengthens the connection of the person with the Earth to provide guidance. It is used to end unhappy or bothersome Situations. Onyx is in tune with the Earths energies and balances Yin and Yang. It is grounding stone,