Amulet Celtic Triquetra Knot Trinity Powers Triangle Energies Tiger Eye Gem Pendant Adjustable Cord Necklace

Very Unique and One of the Kind Celtic Triquetra Knot Trinity Powers Triangle Amulet hand carved from Genuine and Natural Tiger Eye Gemstone. Celtic Charm is made from Pure Stainless Steel with Burgundy Color Enamel Dots and made as Beautiful Medallion. Tiger Eye Gemstone Metaphysical Properties stands for Evil Eye Powers and holds Healing Energies. Amulet meaning: Celtic Shield Knot comes from Very Ancient Civilizations. Universally used for warding off evil spirits and from danger. Represents greater unity. Invoked as a ward to keep negative energy away. Triangle Amulet Meaning: Triangles have deep Spiritual meaning. To the occult, triangles represent a merging of the spiritual and earthly realms and are considered symbolic or spiritual triangles. More specifically, spiritual triangles represent triune gods as well as identify geographical spiritual gateways. Having the symbol in your life can be used to denote a connection with, or interest in, spirit and the spiritual realm.