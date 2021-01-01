Ams - Slim Huron - 30 X 32 - Also in: 40 X 32, 36 X 32, 28 X 32, 31 X 32, 42 X 30

Our Most Popular Slim Fit Jeans Are Sharp but Not Skinny, a Silhouette We First Fell for In Amsterdam. Crafted from High Retention Fabric That's Engineered to Prevent Baggy Knees and Saggy Waistbands, It's Versatile, High Performance Denim That's Extremely Durable and Easy to Dress up Or Down. Huron Is a Dark Indigo Wash with Vintage Detailing Throughout. Our Jeans Have Been Treated with Swiss Engineered Hei Q V-Block Technology. Antimicrobial Properties Are Built in To Protect the Jeans Against Contamination from Microbes. Product Does Not Protect Users or Others Against Pathogens. How It Feels Classic Is a Mid-Weight, Strong Hold Denim that Combines Innovative Fibers and Cotton to Create Ultimate Low-Impact Jean that Looks Vintage but Feels Modern. It Has a Supple and Slightly Firm Feel Still Being Breathable and Slightly Stretchy.