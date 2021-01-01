From otterbox

Amplify Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max

Description

Protect the surface of your device from drops bumps or dings with the Amplify Series Antimicrobial Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max. This durable screen protector was co-developed with Corning the creators of Gorilla Glass for 5x anti-scratch defense and shatter-resistant drop protection.² The reinforced edges resist chipping for a smooth clear surface to work. And it's compatible with most cases so its a great fit for your tablet. Antimicrobial protection. As the first EPA-registered antimicrobial glass this proprietary technology protects the surface of your device against microbes.¹ The agent lasts for the lifetime of your screen protector so know you're working on a safe surface. Easy application. The included Applicator Tool makes it easy to install your screen protector without any bubbles or bumps. ¹Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology does not protect the user or provide any express or implied public health benefit. ²Versus soda-lime glass. Based on Corning tests. Actual results may vary.

