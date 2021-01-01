From arlmont & co.
Amora Aluminum Planter Box
Elevate your gardens with this planter box! No more kneeling, bending, or back strain as this ergonomically designed planter allows you to stand while working. The perfect fit for a first-time grower or seasoned gardener, use it in the backyard or front lawn. Whether you are planting seeds, seedlings, herbs, tomatoes, flowers, fruits, or vegetables, this elevated open-base planter protects against pathway weeds, soil compaction, erosion from rain, leaching, and pests. The open base provides excellent soil drainage to support growth all season long by keeping the root system healthy. Sturdy, strong, and durable, it is constructed with heavy-duty weather-resistant galvanized steel to withstand rust, rot, mildew, UV rays, and corrosion. Rubber strips top the rim, offering a safe working area to enjoy for many years. You'll enjoy long-lasting controlled spaces to experiment, grow, and nurture your plants with ease. Size: 30" H x 63.8" W x 44" D