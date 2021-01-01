Diseño Artístico de República Dominicana Amo Ser Dominicana Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Amo Ser Dominicana Diseño Artístico De República Dominicana, viste esta prenda y dile a todos cuánto amas tu país República Dominicana, regalo único para familiares y amigas Dominicanas en cumpleaños o cualquier ocasión especial This design from the Dominican Republic is a great gift to show what you feel for your country; wear this special present for Dominican relatives and friends and be proud of our Flag 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only