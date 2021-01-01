From orren ellis

Amiyrah 55" LED Novelty Floor Lamp

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The beautifully designed space saving fits discreetly and perfectly into. Corners are a part of every room, most of them are empty. The beautifully designed space saving fits discreetly and perfectly into corners. A true mood lamp creates the ideal ambiance with the dimmer function. Transform your empty, dark corners with the color-changing minimalist LED corner floor lamp. The lamp has been designed to be functional and space-saving but at the same time be a beautiful focal point. The lamp can also transform the mood of any room.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com