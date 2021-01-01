Amina 7 Piece Teak Dining Set

This 7-piece dining set updates your outdoor space by mixing together resilient materials and iconic silhouettes This set includes a table and eight chairs, all made from either solid eucalyptus or teak wood. And since these woods are naturally resilient, this set is ready to handle the outdoors â€“ we just recommend you treat it annually. The table is made from teak, and has a slatted surface, rounded edges, and an extendable design for that iconic outdoor vibe. The chairs have matching eucalyptus bases, with bucket seats made from white plastic for an immediately recognizable retro look.