Steve Silver Amika 2 Door Sunburst Bone Cabinet, 32 x 16 x 33, Ebony,Ivory

Modern elegance with an Art Deco design, Amika offers timeless style in a functional Accent Cabinet. The front doors feature a sunburst design of black and white bone and resin making it the focal point of your room. A contemporary brass base and neutral hardware give the piece the feel of old Hollywood glamour. Two adjustable shelves provide storage for sweaters, clothing or even electronics to provide the ultimate in functionality and style. Your purchase includes one accent cabinet Art deco style Sunburst design with black and white bone and resin inlays Two Adjustable Shelves Two doors