From likely
LIKELY Amica Dress in Red. - size 2 (also in 0, 4, 8)
Advertisement
LIKELY Amica Dress in Red. - size 2 (also in 0, 4, 8) LIKELY Amica Dress in Red. - size 2 (also in 0, 4, 8) Self: 67% poly 27% rayon 6% spandexLining: 100% poly. Imported. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden back zip closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Tiered ruffled hem. LIKR-WD497. YD1177001LYB. Contemporary line, Likely, designs sharply priced, sexy dresses for the young millennial consumer. Created with your Instagram feed in mind, Likely is a reflection of modern femininity. The line delivers eye-catching styles in an unlimited spectrum of colors for every occasion.