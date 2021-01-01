From simpli home

Simpli Home Amherst Solid Wood 54 in. Wide Transitional TV Media Stand in Medium Saddle Brown For TVs up to 60 in.

$380.49
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Having just purchased your dream large flat screen TV - you need the perfect TV Stand to enhance your viewing pleasure. Look no further. The Amherst TV Stand is perfectly sized for TV's up to 60 inches. The 32 inch height puts the TV at a level that is ideal for comfortable viewing. The Amherst TV Stand has plenty of storage and space for all your media and gaming devices. It has a large centrally located open area with two drawers as well as two enclosed spaces. The two large side storage cabinets open to one adjustable shelf each. The unit features cord management cut-outs for easy installation of TV and media components. Color: Medium Saddle Brown.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com