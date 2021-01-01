Amethyst - Gemstone Sensor Nightlights

Advertisement
Glowing gemstones sound like something you'd only read about in a fairy tale, right? Thanks to maker Aldeane Josephs, you're in for a pleasant surprise: they're real! These ethereal nightlights are each made with the sparkling stone of your choice, whether that's amethyst, rose quartz, or white quartz, and powered by long-lasting LED bulbs. Equipped with a built-in sensor, they're programmed to light up automatically when a room gets dark, shutting off again as daylight returns. They tell us that's technology at work, but we gotta admit, we think it sounds a little like magic. Handmade in Maryland.