Americana Floor Lamp by Santa & Cole - Color: Silver (SAM32 + SAMP8)

The Americana Floor Lamp pays homage to the legendary series of swing-arm lamps designed by George W. Hansen in 1950. Its basic geometry is defined by its single-section arm with a right-angled bend, and transfers the joint to the vertical axis of the shaft, affording enhanced mechanical performance. It provides all the benefits of smart articulation with a traditional shade, at the perfect height for reading in your favorite armchair. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Color: Silver.